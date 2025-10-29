The 30 most popular homes for sale in Port St. Lucie

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Port St. Lucie metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 2523 SW Horseshoe Trl, Palm City, FL 34990
- Views: 756
- List price: $675,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,160
- Price per square foot: $312.50
#2. 2859 NE Hickory Ridge Ave, Jensen Beach, FL 34957
- Views: 659
- List price: $444,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,392
- Price per square foot: $319.61
#3. 1253 SW San Esteban Ave, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34953
- Views: 584
- List price: $384,800
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,131
- Price per square foot: $180.57
#4. 398 SW Ray Ave, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34983
- Views: 562
- List price: $324,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,916
- Price per square foot: $169.57
#5. 7104 SE Bunker Hill Dr, Hobe Sound, FL 33455
- Views: 562
- List price: $899,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 3,026
- Price per square foot: $297.09
#6. 184 SW Fernleaf Trl, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34953
- Views: 535
- List price: $349,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,781
- Price per square foot: $195.96
#7. 869 NW Waterlily Pl, Jensen Beach, FL 34957
- Views: 525
- List price: $535,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,629
- Price per square foot: $328.42
#8. 3789 SW Haines Street St, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34953
- Views: 524
- List price: $379,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,450
- Price per square foot: $261.38
#9. 174 SE Strada Tione Port, Saint Lucie, FL 34952
- Views: 488
- List price: $1,475,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 4,783
- Price per square foot: $308.38
#10. 2873 SE Rawlings Rd Port St., Lucie, FL 34952
- Views: 472
- List price: $299,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,390
- Price per square foot: $215.76
#11. 406 SW Fairway Landing(S) Port, Saint Lucie, FL 34986
- Views: 463
- List price: $294,900
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,732
- Price per square foot: $170.27
#12. 2967 SE San Jeronimo Rd, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952
- Views: 442
- List price: $450,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,049
- Price per square foot: $219.62
#13. 3763 SE Old Saint Lucie Blvd, Stuart, FL 34996
- Views: 434
- List price: $699,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,200
- Price per square foot: $317.73
#14. 129 SW Hideaway Pl, Stuart, FL 34994
- Views: 432
- List price: $599,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,358
- Price per square foot: $441.09
#15. 605 Georgia Ave, Fort Pierce, FL 34950
- Views: 425
- List price: $69,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,446
- Price per square foot: $47.72
#16. 312 NW Tuscany Ln, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986
- Views: 416
- List price: $199,900
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,536
- Price per square foot: $130.14
#17. 7725 SE Mammoth Dr, Hobe Sound, FL 33455
- Views: 411
- List price: $850,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,426
- Price per square foot: $350.37
#18. 1109 SE 7th St, Stuart, FL 34996
- Views: 404
- List price: $777,888
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,176
- Price per square foot: $357.49
#19. 872 SW 30th St, Palm City, FL 34990
- Views: 401
- List price: $400,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,224
- Price per square foot: $326.80
#20. 4796 SE Horizon Ave, Stuart, FL 34997
- Views: 399
- List price: $485,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,548
- Price per square foot: $313.31
#21. 2041 SE Floresta Dr Port St., Lucie, FL 34984
- Views: 388
- List price: $325,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,798
- Price per square foot: $180.76
#22. 5334 NW Conley Dr Port St., Lucie, FL 34986
- Views: 388
- List price: $420,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,434
- Price per square foot: $172.56
#23. 1795 SE Adair Rd, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952
- Views: 383
- List price: $529,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,814
- Price per square foot: $291.62
#24. 1326 SW Briarwood Dr, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986
- Views: 377
- List price: $439,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,003
- Price per square foot: $219.17
#25. 1798 SE Biddle Ln Port St., Lucie, FL 34983
- Views: 376
- List price: $389,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,413
- Price per square foot: $275.30
#26. 5166 SE Inkwood Way, Hobe Sound, FL 33455
- Views: 372
- List price: $449,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,017
- Price per square foot: $222.61
#27. 708 NW Floresta Dr, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34983
- Views: 355
- List price: $325,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,635
- Price per square foot: $198.78
#28. 3041 SE Dalhart Rd, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952
- Views: 347
- List price: $649,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,586
- Price per square foot: $250.97
#29. 1872 SE Joy Haven St, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34983
- Views: 346
- List price: $385,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,742
- Price per square foot: $221.01
#30. 3353 SE Fairway, E Stuart, FL 34997
- Views: 345
- List price: $749,990
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,873
- Price per square foot: $400.42
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.