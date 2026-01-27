The 30 cities in Florida where homes are selling the fastest

If you're buying or selling a home in Florida in early 2026, competition can make a big difference in your strategy. In faster-moving markets, buyers may need to act quickly and come prepared, with homes going under contract in a matter of days. In other cities, listings are sitting longer as economic uncertainty and high costs give buyers and sellers pause.

Nationwide, housing markets are generally slow, although competition varies widely from the Northeast to the South. Understanding where homes are selling the fastest can help buyers gauge how competitive a market is and help sellers set realistic expectations.

To see where homes are selling the fastest in Florida right now, Redfin Real Estate ranked the top cities based on their average "days on market"—the time it takes for a new listing to go under contract. The lower the number, the more competitive the city. Rankings are based on the December 2025 monthly average or monthly average median.

#1. June Park, Florida

- Days on market: 8

- Median sale price: $230,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 96.3%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 66.7%

- See June Park homes for sale

#2. Zephyrhills West, Florida

- Days on market: 16

- Median sale price: $359,990

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 98.8%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 40.0%

- See Zephyrhills West homes for sale

#3. New Port Richey East, Florida

- Days on market: 16

- Median sale price: $272,250

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 94.2%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 20.0%

- See New Port Richey East homes for sale

#4. Indialantic, Florida

- Days on market: 16

- Median sale price: $557,500

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 96.8%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 50.0%

- See Indialantic homes for sale

#5. Richmond Heights, Florida

- Days on market: 17

- Median sale price: $450,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 92.8%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 12.5%

- See Richmond Heights homes for sale

#6. Cypress Gardens, Florida

- Days on market: 18

- Median sale price: $271,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 92.7%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 21.4%

- See Cypress Gardens homes for sale

#7. Medulla, Florida

- Days on market: 18

- Median sale price: $350,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 98.8%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 20.0%

- See Medulla homes for sale

#8. Lockhart, Florida

- Days on market: 19

- Median sale price: $272,750

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 94.1%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 18.2%

- See Lockhart homes for sale

#9. Vamo, Florida

- Days on market: 19

- Median sale price: $405,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 92.1%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 33.3%

- See Vamo homes for sale

#10. Ridge Manor, Florida

- Days on market: 20

- Median sale price: $270,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 97.3%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 42.9%

- See Ridge Manor homes for sale

#11. Heathrow, Florida

- Days on market: 20

- Median sale price: $675,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 97.2%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 30.0%

- See Heathrow homes for sale

#12. Williston Highlands, Florida

- Days on market: 20

- Median sale price: $271,495

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 103.3%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 0.0%

- See Williston Highlands homes for sale

#13. Memphis, Florida

- Days on market: 20

- Median sale price: $369,500

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 96.8%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 14.3%

- See Memphis homes for sale

#14. Gulf Gate Estates, Florida

- Days on market: 20

- Median sale price: $288,750

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 96.4%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 23.5%

- See Gulf Gate Estates homes for sale

#15. Gulf Gate, Florida

- Days on market: 20

- Median sale price: $335,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 96.6%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 25.0%

- See Gulf Gate homes for sale

#16. Bear Creek, Florida

- Days on market: 22

- Median sale price: $508,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 99.8%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 0.0%

- See Bear Creek homes for sale

#17. Wekiwa Springs, Florida

- Days on market: 23

- Median sale price: $500,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 96.7%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 18.2%

- See Wekiwa Springs homes for sale

#18. South Pasadena, Florida

- Days on market: 23

- Median sale price: $295,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 97.1%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 16.7%

- See South Pasadena homes for sale

#19. Ellenton, Florida

- Days on market: 24

- Median sale price: $309,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 96.1%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 16.7%

- See Ellenton homes for sale

#20. Hunters Creek, Florida

- Days on market: 24

- Median sale price: $492,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 97.0%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 22.2%

- See Hunters Creek homes for sale

#21. South Gate Ridge, Florida

- Days on market: 25

- Median sale price: $339,480

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 98.1%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 12.5%

- See South Gate Ridge homes for sale

#22. Feather Sound, Florida

- Days on market: 25

- Median sale price: $395,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 96.0%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 14.3%

- See Feather Sound homes for sale

#23. Belle Isle, Florida

- Days on market: 25

- Median sale price: $519,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 97.3%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 42.9%

- See Belle Isle homes for sale

#24. Williamsburg, Florida

- Days on market: 26

- Median sale price: $367,500

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 96.7%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 20.0%

- See Williamsburg homes for sale

#25. Burnt Store Marina, Florida

- Days on market: 26

- Median sale price: $497,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 95.5%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 20.0%

- See Burnt Store Marina homes for sale

#26. Combee Settlement, Florida

- Days on market: 27

- Median sale price: $247,500

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 96.8%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 20.0%

- See Combee Settlement homes for sale

#27. Seminole, Florida

- Days on market: 28

- Median sale price: $415,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 97.2%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 23.8%

- See Seminole homes for sale

#28. Inverness Highlands South, Florida

- Days on market: 29

- Median sale price: $214,900

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 97.5%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 27.3%

- See Inverness Highlands South homes for sale

#29. Berkshire Lakes, Florida

- Days on market: 29

- Median sale price: $324,500

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 97.5%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 28.6%

- See Berkshire Lakes homes for sale

#30. Crystal Lake, Florida

- Days on market: 30

- Median sale price: $240,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 96.0%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 33.3%

- See Crystal Lake homes for sale

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.