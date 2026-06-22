25 years later, you can hear Reba McEntire sing on Broadway

It's been a quarter-century since Reba McEntire made her celebrated Broadway debut in Irving Berlin's Annie Get Your Gun.

Though her five-month run replacing Bernadette Peters in 2001 remains her only stint on the Great White Way so far, there are a couple new souvenirs you can experience.

"I took my final bow in Annie Get Your Gun on Broadway 25 years ago today," Reba posted on Monday. "During my run, I recorded two songs that were released on a promotional CD and we were finally able to get those songs released on streaming services."

Reba McEntire: Songs from Annie Get Your Gun features "You Can't Get a Man with a Gun" and "I Got Lost in His Arms" from her performances as sharpshooter Annie Oakley.

Meanwhile, Reba continues marking 50 years as a recording artist with monthly music capsules showcasing a new song alongside similarly themed catalog tracks. The latest, Hurt Like That, came out in May, along with the accompanying The Rise of Reba playlist.

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