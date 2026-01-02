As 2026 begins, where in the world is Dustin Lynch?

When a new year rolls around, Dustin Lynch has two ongoing traditions: He's got a standing date with Luke Bryan and his fans in Mexico, and he'll be traversing the globe with some old friends.

"We've got our bull's-eye set on Argentina," he says of his 2026 plans. "Each year we do a trip, me and a couple college buddies, to a new country we've never been to, and Argentina is on that list."

"It's easy for me because it's kind of in the time zone of normal life here in the States," he adds. "So we'll go down there and usually do a week and pop around."

Over the years, what began as pure fun has morphed into something deeper.

"It's a productive trip," Dustin tells ABC Audio. "It started out as kind of a more of a party trip. And as we've grown up, it's become more of a goal-setting trip for the year. So we go down there and kind of do some exploring and do some strenuous stuff, test ourselves physically, and then set goals for the year."

Dustin's due in Cancun on Jan. 15 to fulfill his annual duties as "mayor" of Crash My Playa, as his latest hit, "Easy to Love," makes its way up the country chart.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.