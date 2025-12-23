For 2025, George Birge says enough with the 'Home Alone' Christmases

For George Birge and his wife Kara Birge, Dec. 25 typically starts with a visit from Santa in Music City, followed by packing up the kids and hopping on a plane to their native Austin, Texas.

But this year, things will be different for 6-year-old Luke Birge and older brother George James Birge, who'll be 9 in January.

"I finally this year, I was like, 'Can we please stay at home for Christmas?,'" George Sr. tells ABC Audio. "So we're gonna stay home for Christmas."

"We've got a neighborhood with a bunch of friends in it and the kids love to all run around and it's just warm enough around Christmas in Nashville. So [it'll] be nice to wake up in our own bed, open some presents and then, you know, for once, instead of packing and feeling like Christmas, like [in] Home Alone," he laughs, "running through the airport, we'll get to kind of kick up, have a cup of coffee on the couch and enjoy it a little bit."

The Birges did travel back to the Lone Star State for some time with family at Thanksgiving.

George will start 2026 with one of the most enviable gigs around, playing Luke Bryan's Crash My Playa getaway in Cancun in January, right before the start of his Cowboy Songs Tour.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.