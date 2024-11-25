2024 'Billboard' Music Awards: Morgan Wallen + Zach Bryan among top finalists, Dolly earns Top Rock Album nod

The 2024 Billboard Music Awards finalists have been announced, with country music's Morgan Wallen and Zach Bryan among the top finalists.
Zach leads the 2024 BBMA finalists list with 21 nominations, while Morgan notches 15 nods.
Other country artists with nominations include Luke Combs, Post Malone, Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton, Shaboozey, Bailey Zimmerman, Megan Moroney, Zach Brown Band and Kenny Chesney.
Dolly Parton's acclaimed debut rock album, Rockstar, scored her a Top Rock Album nod.
Beyoncé and her album Cowboy Carter also earned country recognition in the Top Country Female Artist and Top Country Album categories.
The 2024 Billboard Music Awards air Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox and Fire TV Channels, and on-demand on Paramount+.
To view the full list of finalists, visit billboardmusicawards.com.
Here's a list of some categories your favorite country stars earned nods in:
Top Country Artist
Zach Bryan
Luke Combs
Post Malone
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Top Country Male Artist
Zach Bryan
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Top Country Female Artist
Beyoncé
Megan Moroney
Lainey Wilson
Top Country Duo/Group
Zac Brown Band
The Red Clay Strays
Treaty Oak Revival
Top Country Touring Artist
Zach Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Luke Combs
Top Country Album
Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter
Zach Bryan - The Great American Bar Scene
Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan
Chris Stapleton - Higher
Bailey Zimmerman - Religiously. The Album.
Top Rock Album
Dolly Parton - Rockstar
Zach Bryan - The Great American Bar Scene
Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan
Hozier - Unheard (EP)
Noah Kahan - Stick Season
Top Artist
Zach Bryan
Morgan Wallen
Sabrina Carpenter
Drake
Taylor Swift
Top Male Artist
Zach Bryan
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Post Malone
Drake
Top New Artist
Shaboozey
Benson Boone
Tommy Richman
Chappell Roan
Teddy Swims
