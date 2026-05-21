10 US metros that recently saw massive rent increases

Chances are, when you think of hot rental markets across the country, a few cities come to mind: Los Angeles, New York City, San Francisco, or perhaps even Chicago. But while rent has long been notoriously high in these locations (and likely always will be), those elevated prices represent only one piece of today’s American housing market.

Outside of those well-known markets, several U.S. metro areas have seen sharp rent increases in recent years. These aren't necessarily the cities with the highest rents overall but rather the metros with the largest year-over-year percentage jumps. Substantial increases like these can have major ramifications for both landlords and renters.

In this article, TurboTenant breaks down the 10 metro areas seeing the biggest rent increases across the country, using data from Construction Coverage. It'll also explore what these rising rents mean for landlords and tenants and how property owners can adapt to current housing trends.

1. Boise, Idaho

The fast-growing capital of Idaho, Boise, offers proximity to world-class outdoor recreation like skiing and hiking, and it’s generally much more affordable than most big cities in the American West. That long-standing affordability may not be sustainable, though, as Boise’s population continues to surge and a severe housing shortage drives up rent prices.

Wages in Boise (and Idaho as a whole) have remained relatively low amid the boom, quickly pricing middle-class families out of this once budget-friendly city. And because Idaho has no rent control or rent stabilization laws to protect tenants from price hikes, housing costs are likely to continue rising as higher-income renters keep relocating into town.

YoY rent increase: 32.1%

Average monthly rent: $1,750

2. Knoxville, Tennessee

With a thriving job market, no state income tax, and proximity to the Great Smoky Mountains, Knoxville has become an increasingly alluring destination for renters. The city also offers a lively downtown filled with local restaurants, bars, and live music venues, plus world-class outdoor recreation just an hour away.

Because of its growing appeal among renters, Knoxville's population has skyrocketed in recent years (moveBuddha ranked it the No. 1 most popular city for movers in 2026), creating a supply-and-demand imbalance that has driven up rents. These rising housing costs are pricing low- and middle-income renters out of Knoxville, a trend that's unlikely to reverse anytime soon.

YoY rent increase: +25%

Average monthly rent: $1,800

3. Syracuse, New York

Known as one of New York’s most affordable cities, Syracuse boasts an impressive arts and cultural scene, major institutions like Syracuse University and the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, and a central location near other major metros. The Salt City also offers easy access to the scenery and outdoor recreation of New York’s famous Finger Lakes region.

Landlords in Syracuse face rising operating costs that are increasingly passed on to tenants, while limited construction and high mortgage rates continue to strain the housing supply. To top it off, residents fear the development of a Micron chipmaking plant could lead to an even tighter housing squeeze.

YoY rent increase: +18%

Average monthly rent: $1,600

4. Charlotte, North Carolina

Thanks to a booming banking and fintech sector, a mild climate, and excellent outdoor recreation, Charlotte has become one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S. As one might expect, rapid population growth has led to a sizable housing shortage, with new construction failing to keep pace with demand.

Much of that new construction also caters to the luxury market, leaving few options for lower-income renters. And though the city's rental market has stabilized somewhat as of early 2026, Charlotte's status as the "Wall Street of the South" means prices are likely to remain elevated in the coming years.

YoY rent increase: +16.8%

Average monthly rent: $1,970

5. Riverside, California

Though far from the cheapest American city, Riverside is far more affordable than neighboring Orange County and Los Angeles. Along with its relatively lower cost of living, Riverside also offers scenic hiking trails, golf courses, and easy access to Southern California beaches and mountains. What Riverside doesn’t have, however, is enough housing for its nearly 328,000 residents.

As real estate investors and residents from nearby coastal cities flock to Riverside, vacancy rates have fallen, creating a landlord-friendly market with few affordable options for lower-income renters. According to a 2024 report from Rent.com, affordable rentals are especially scarce in Riverside, with a minuscule 0.14% costing less than $1,000 per month.

YoY rent increase: +14.7%

Average monthly rent: $2,150

6. Charleston, South Carolina

Not only is Charleston located along the coast of the country's fastest-growing state, but it's also known for its award-winning restaurants, historic downtown district, and gorgeous beaches. These lifestyle perks, however, have attracted more new residents than the city has available rental properties.

New housing developments in Charleston have fallen far behind the city's population growth, primarily due to its coastal location, high construction costs, and material shortages. With no rent control laws in place, landlords in Charleston have full flexibility to raise rents, particularly for in-demand single-family homes.

YoY rent increase: +14.3%

Average monthly rent: $2,850

7. Washington DC

The nation’s capital has long had a diverse and flourishing job market that draws hundreds of thousands of high-earning professionals to the area. Much of that population is concentrated within just 68.3 square miles, creating an intensely competitive rental market with limited space and few approvals for new affordable housing developments.

And while Washington D.C. has strict rent control laws, high tenant turnover allows landlords to raise rents significantly between leases, which also drives up prices for nearby rentals. Not to mention, recent return-to-office mandates have further contributed to rising rents and forced employees to look for housing closer to their offices.

YoY rent increase: +13.8%

Average monthly rent: $2,450

8. Houston, Texas

Near Texas’s Gulf Coast, Houston offers a strong mix of cultural diversity and access to beaches, professional sports, and top-rated restaurants. The city’s expanding job market, in particular, has contributed to rising rental costs as workers from across the country move in to fill new roles in aerospace, manufacturing, healthcare, and other major industries.

Though a boom in new apartment construction has eased some pressure on renters, prices remain comparatively high, especially since many recent developments are luxury properties. However, signs of relief may be on the horizon for renters. According to Realtor.com data from February 2026, Houston's vacancy rate has reached 11.4%, suggesting the market may finally be cooling.

YoY rent increase: +13.3%

Average monthly rent: $1,850

9. Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, home to Ohio State University and a rapidly growing arts and food scene, is one of the most affordable major cities in the U.S. Thanks to its strong job market and affordable real estate, new residents (many from pricey coastal metros) have increasingly flocked to Columbus in recent years, making it one of the Midwest's fastest-growing cities.

Though rent increases have slowed in Columbus lately, that doesn't mean they aren't still on the up, straining many low-income renters. Landlords may also pass along increased maintenance costs and rising property taxes to tenants, though according to TurboTenant's State of the Rental Industry Report for 2026, that isn't always the case. As a result, affordable rentals and one-bedroom apartments remain especially in demand in Columbus and will likely remain so for years to come.

YoY rent increase: +11.1%

Average monthly rent: $1,495

10. San Jose, California

California’s Bay Area has long been known for its sky-high housing costs, but San Jose in particular has seen a notable spike in rents. As artificial intelligence companies and other tech startups continue to expand across the city, high-earning renters are moving in, driving up prices and reducing the available housing supply.

Though San Jose hasn't seen the largest percentage increase in rent among the cities on this list, its cost of living is 81% higher than the national average, amplifying the impact of rising rents. Unsurprisingly, San Jose also has one of the nation's largest homeless populations.

YoY rent increase: +10.1%

Average monthly rent: $3,030

What rising rents mean for renters

Housing costs are rising across much of the U.S., but the especially steep rent increases in these cities add considerable financial pressure on tenants. Renters in these metros may need to reevaluate their monthly budgets to account for higher housing costs and rising expenses such as utilities, groceries, and insurance.

While the exact circumstances vary from city to city and renter to renter, rising rents often force tenants to devote a larger share of their income to housing. This shift leaves renters with less flexibility for essentials such as healthcare, transportation, and savings, as well as for discretionary spending on travel and entertainment.

With mounting pressure on housing affordability, it's no surprise that many renters across the country are delaying their first home purchases. In the meantime, affected tenants may have to come to terms with the reality of the housing market and relocate to more affordable suburbs, find roommates to split costs, or move into smaller rental units to reduce expenses.

What this trend means for landlords

On the other hand, landlords in high-demand metros may have stronger earning potential as rents continue rising. Property owners who maintain their rentals, use thoughtful pricing strategies, and exceed evolving tenant expectations will be well-positioned to thrive in these market conditions.

With more renters putting home-buying on the back burner, many may begin looking for greater housing stability and longer lease terms. Landlords who offer those options can improve tenant retention and reduce turnover, helping lower management costs over time.

Of course, higher demand doesn't guarantee easy money. Increased competition and rising tenant standards mean landlords may need to invest more in property upgrades, maintenance, and modern conveniences like online rent collection to stay competitive and deliver results for their tenants.

Which rental markets will heat up next?

Helpful as it may be to learn where housing prices are rising, these 10 cities represent only a snapshot in time. While these metros rank among the fastest-growing rental markets right now, the list could look very different a year from now. In fact, rent prices have already begun to cool in several once-booming cities across the country.

Though it’s difficult to predict which rental markets will surge next, landlords can track a few key indicators that often signal future rent growth. Strong population gains, limited housing supply, expanding job opportunities, and rising demand from out-of-state renters can all put upward pressure on rents.

In 2026, Sun Belt rental markets like Raleigh, North Carolina, and Atlanta could continue to gain momentum, fueled by strong local economies and steady population growth. Up-and-coming Midwest hubs, including Milwaukee and Des Moines, Iowa, may also emerge as markets to watch. For landlords who sharpen their skills, improve the tenant experience, and adapt to changing market conditions, identifying and investing in underrated metros could offer a valuable chance to build stable, long-term rental income.

Methodology

TurboTenant based this report on an October 2025 analysis from Construction Coverage, a digital platform that publishes data-driven insights on the home construction industry. Construction Coverage compiled the list of the 10 U.S. cities with the biggest rent increases between 2024 and 2025 using data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Census Bureau.

This story was produced by TurboTenant and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.