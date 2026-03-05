You’re Invited to Attend ‘Restoring the St. Johns River: A Community Town Hall’ on 3/11

Mud Hole

Join Mud Hole Custom Tackle, Mighty River Recovery, and the Central Florida community on March 11th at 6:30pm for a town hall discussion to address the restoration and protection of our own St. Johns River.

Learn about the current state of the river, efforts in place to turn the tide, and how our local community can help. From Lake Harney and Lake Monroe down to Lake Winder and all the way up to Jacksonville, the St. Johns is a vital Florida waterway that needs our help.

We will discuss the history of the St. John’s decline and the current efforts in place to restore this vital ecosystem. Join a town hall discussion and get answers to your questions and discover how you can pitch in to make a difference. Snacks and refreshments will be provided.

When: Wednesday, March 11, 6:30PM EST

Where: Mud Hole Custom Tackle, Oviedo, Florida

Curt Baker Memorial Education Center

2133 Component Loop, Oviedo, FL 32765

Who: This is a public event, snacks and refreshments will be provided

Presented by:

Mud Hole Custom Tackle: Hunter McKamey, Vice President

Mighty River Recovery: Joe Balog, Executive Director

