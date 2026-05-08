Your Chance to Win Tickets to see Preston Cooper Live at Tuffy’s Music Box

Preston Cooper

You could win two tickets to see Preston Cooper in concert on June 12th at Tuffy’s Music Box and Lounge in Sanford! Enter below for your chance to win from K92.3!

Click here to purchase tickets.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 5/8/26-6/7/26 on-line. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter online, complete the Official Entry Form above. One winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Preston Cooper in concert on 6/12/26 at Tuffy’s Music Box. ARV = $49.02. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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