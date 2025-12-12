Your Chance to See Lee Brice Live on March 20th

Lee Brice

Lee Brice is coming to the Apopka Amphitheater on Friday, March 20th, 2026, and K92.3 wants to send you to the show for free!

Enter below from 12/12/25- 3/15/26 for your shot to win a pair of tickets!

For show and ticket info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 12/13/25-3/15/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Lee Brice at Apopka Amphitheater on 3/20/26. ARV = $40. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

