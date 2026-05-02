You Could Win Tickets For You + Three Friends for Dustin Lynch DJ Club Set at Island H20 Water Park

Dustin Lynch - Island H20 Waterpark

CAMP K92.3 is kicking off 2026 at Island H20 Water Park!

You could win four tickets to join K92.3 at the Dustin Lynch DJ Club Set event on Friday night, May 22nd! Orlando’s ONLY Water Park Live Event Party complete with a DJ Club Set by Dustin Lynch, Foam Party, Drink Specials, and exclusive access to Island H2O’s thrilling slides, lazy river, and wave pool at night!

Listen this week (5/4-5/8) at 9am with Obie, Chloe & Slater and then again at 5:35pm for the K92.3 Countdown Quiz with Melissa for your chance to score four tickets to the party!

To purchase tickets, click here.

CAMP K92.3

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 5/4/26-5/8/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. For 9am, when you hear the cue to call, dial 1-844-254-9232 and be the announced correct number caller to win. For 5:35pm, be the announced designated caller at 1-844-254-9232 with the correct answer to trivia question to win. K92.3 may take additional callers until the correct answer is given. Up to ten (10) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Four tickets to Island H20 Water Park night time event on 5/22/26 for Dustin Lynch DJ Club Set. ARV = $120. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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