You Could Win Tickets to see Will Moseley at The Barn in Sanford - 8/6

Will Moseley

You could win two tickets to see Will Moseley in concert on August 6th at the The Barn in Sanford! Enter below for your chance to win from K92.3!

Click here to purchase tickets.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.7/22/26-8/2/26 on-line. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter online, complete the Official Entry Form above. One winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Will Moseley in concert on 8/6/26 at The Barn in Sanford. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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