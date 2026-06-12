You Could Win Tickets to See The Red Clay Strays with Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute

The Red Clay Strays

Click here to enter for your chance to play Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute airing weekdays at 7:10am! They’ll call one daily player each weekday to take on the challenge of answering ten questions in one minute or less for a chance to win $1,000.

This week (6/15-6/18), if you get the call and play the game, you’ll automatically receive two tickets to see The Red Clay Strays performing at the at Kia Center on October 14th, 2026 for their only tour stop in Florida!

Click here for ticket info.

Sponsored by City Kia of Greater Orlando.

$1,000 Minute

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 6/15/26-6/18/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, get the call to play $1,000 Minute. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to four (4) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see The Red Clay Strays at Kia Center on 10/14/26. ARV = $60. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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