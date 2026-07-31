You Could Win Tickets to Monster Jam Freestyle Mania with Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute

MJ2026

Click here to enter for your chance to play Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute airing weekdays at 7:10am! They’ll call one daily player each weekday to take on the challenge of answering ten questions in one minute or less for a chance to win $1,000.

This week (8/3-8/7), if you get the call and play the game, you’ll automatically receive four tickets to Monster Jam Freestyle Mania!

Get ready for the event that will change everything you thought you knew about freestyle—Monster Jam Freestyle Mania™, presented by Spin Master. Monster Jam® trucks team up with Freestyle Motocross bikes to deliver gravity-defying skills and thrills.

See the one-of-a-kind FMX bikes for this epic team competition, each with the bold, iconic look of your favorite Monster Jam trucks, like the legendary Grave Digger®, El Toro Loco®, Sparkle Smash™, and more.

Cheer for your favorite team as they pull off stunts you’ve never seen before. The energy, the action, the next-level thrills will keep you on the edge of your seat. It’s an adrenaline rush you can only experience live.

Click here for more information!

Sponsored by City Kia of Greater Orlando.

$1,000 Minute

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/3/26-8/7/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, get the call to play $1,000 Minute. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One four pack of tickets to see Monster Jam at the Kia Center on Saturday, August 8th at 6p. ARV = $149.60. Feld Motor Sports is not a sponsor, endorser, or administrator of this Promotion. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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