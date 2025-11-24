You Could Win Tickets to K92.3’s 4th Annual Jingle Jam at Upcoming Ticket Stops

Ticket Stop Event Calender

K92.3 has your chance to win tickets to see Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina, Gavin Adcock, and many more of your favorite country artists performing live at K92.3’s 4th Annual Jingle Jam presented by Attorney Dan Newlin with ticket stops all over Central Florida!

Find out where the K crew will be next for your chance to win! Check back for updates.

Sunday, November 30th, 12p-2p

Don Mealey Chevrolet w/ Chloe (17185 State Rte 50, Clermont, FL 34711)

Sunday, November 30th, 2p-4p

Wild West End courtesy of Bud Light (206 S Sanford Ave, Sanford, FL 32771)

Wednesday, December 3rd, 11a-1p

Acrisure Bounce House w/ Obie courtesy of Acrisure Mortgage (4465 Knights Victory Way, Orlando, FL 32816)

Friday, December 5th, 5p-7p

Froggers Grill and Bar Apopka courtesy of Bud Light (1601 N Rock Springs Road, Apopka, FL 32712)

Saturday, December 6th, 12p-2p

EZ Liquor in Sanford courtesy of Bangtail. Must be present to win. (4101 FL-46, Sanford, FL 32771)

Can’t wait to win? Purchase tickets now by clicking here.

