2027 Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth returns on Saturday, February 13th – Sunday, February 21st at Daytona International Speedway! Speedweeks is the kickoff to the NASCAR season with an action-packed schedule of races across several different racing series at The World Center of Racing.
Test your race smarts below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to five races:
- Saturday, February 13th: Wheatly Vodka Clash At DAYTONA
- Wednesday, February 17th: DAYTONA 500 Qualifying Presented by Busch Light
- Thursday, February 18th: The Duel At DAYTONA
- Friday, February 19th: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
- Saturday, February 20th: NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series / ARCA Menards Series Doubleheader
For ticket information on the Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth, log onto www.DAYTONA500.com or call 1-800-PITSHOP.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/23/26-12/13/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete entry form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to one winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to Wheatly Vodka Clash on 2/13/27, Daytona 500 qualifying on 2/17/27, The Duel at Daytona on 2/18/26, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2/19/27, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series / ARCA Menards Series Doubleheader 2/20/27. ARV = $120. For full rules, click here Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.
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