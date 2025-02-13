🩷You Could Win Kelsea Ballerini Concert Tix + Passes to Meet Her at the Show❤️

Kelsea Ballerini

In celebration of Galentine’s Day, you could win tickets for you and your bestie to see Kelsea Ballerini in concert at the Amalie Arena on Saturday, February 22nd. Plus, backstage passes to meet Kelsea!

Just head over to @k923orlando on Instagram for your opportunity to win the ultimate girl’s night out from K92.3!

-LIKE the post

-COMMENT with a heart emoji

-INCLUDE #sweepstakes

NO PURCH. NEC. 2/13/25–2/16/25. Open to FL res. in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 18+. Odds vary. Rules: k923orlando.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

