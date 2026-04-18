You Could Win HARDY Tickets This Week at 9am, 11am and 3pm (Rescheduled Date - Sunday, April 26th)

Hardy

HARDY is bringing his Country! Country! Tour to Kia Center on *Sunday, April 26th, and K92.3 has your chance to be there!

Listen this week (4/20-4/24) at 9a, 11a and 3pm for your last shot to score two tickets to catch HARDY with special guest Mitchell Tenpenny in concert for free from K92.3! Be ready to dial the K92.3 contest line at 1-844-254-9232.

For show and ticket info, click here.

*Rescheduled from Saturday, April 25th due to the Orlando Magic playoff schedule.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/20/26-4/24/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. Listen for the cue to call, then dial 1-844-254-9232 and be the correct caller to win. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to fifteen winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see HARDY at the Kia Center on April 26th, 2026. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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