You Could Win Four Tickets To See Drew Baldridge

Drew Baldridge

Drew Baldridge is bringing his Farm Faith Family Tour to Tuffy’s Muisc Box on August 20th, 2026!

Enter below between July 3rd - August 16th for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show!

Click here to purchase tickets!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 7/3/26-8/16/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, Flagler or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. One winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to see Drew Baldridge at Tuffy’s Music Box in Sanford on 8/20/26. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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