You Could Win Four Tickets to Gatorland's Gatorpalooza with Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute

$1,000 Minute

Click here to enter for your chance to play Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute airing weekdays at 7:10am! They’ll call one daily player each weekday to take on the challenge of answering ten questions in one minute or less for a chance to win $1,000.

This week (5/11-5/15), if you get the call and play the game, you’ll automatically receive four tickets to Gatorland plus passes for the Screamin’ Gator Zipline!

Don’t miss the Seventh Annual Gatorplaooza Weekend, coming up May 30th and 31st! Gatorpalooza 2026, included with park admission, will feature music, artisans, vendors, family fun, giveaways, appearances by the Gatorland Vlog Team and, of course, all the alligators, animals, and awesomeness that a day at Gatorland has to offer! Plus, don’t miss the 6th Annual Gatorland Florida Man Challenge on Saturday, May 30th – a wild and wacky competition like no other!

Click here for more information!

Sponsored by City Kia of Greater Orlando.

Gatorpalooza

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 5/11/26-5/15/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, get the call to play $1,000 Minute. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Four tickets to Gatorland including the Screamin’ Gator zipline passes. ARV = $279.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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