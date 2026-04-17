You Could Win Four Tickets to Aquatica with Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute

Aquatica Aloha to Summer

Click here to enter for your chance to play Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute airing weekdays at 7:10am! They’ll call one daily player each weekday to take on the challenge of answering ten questions in one minute or less for a chance to win $1,000.

This week (4/20-4/24), if you get the call and play the game, you’ll automatically receive four tickets to Aquatica!

We’re turning up the tropical energy with Aloha to Summer at Aquatica Orlando! Slide into our island-inspired escape filled with splash parties, interactive games, live entertainment, all-new food and drinks, and more! Get fully immersed in wave pools and thrilling slides or relax on a lazy river or under a private cabana.

Aloha to Summer, the ultimate family weekend escape, every weekend, now through May 3rd!

*Aloha to Summer is included with park admission.

Visit AquaticaOrlando.com for more information!

Sponsored by FAIRWINDS Credit Union. Financial Freedom happens here.

$1,000 Minute - Fairwinds Credit Union

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/20/26-4/24/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, get the call to play $1,000 Minute. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: four tickets to Aquatica Orlando. ARV = $219.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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