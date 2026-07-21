You Could Win Four Tickets to an Advance Screening of PAW PATROL: THE DINO MOVIE

Paw Patrol

You could win four tickets to an advance screening of PAW PATROL: THE DINO MOVIE! The screening will take place on August 9th at 11am, at Regal Waterford Lakes.

After their ship gets caught in a mysterious storm, the PAW Patrol pups crash land on an uncharted tropical island filled with dinosaurs. They meet Rex, a pup who has been stranded on the island for years and has become an expert in all things dino-related. When the PAW Patrol’s archrival, Mayor Humdinger, begins recklessly mining in hopes of exploiting the island for its natural resources, he inadvertently causes a huge, dormant volcano to erupt. The PAW Patrolpups are thrown into a series of high-stakes, dino-sized rescues bigger than anything they’ve done before, as they must stop Humdinger before everything on the island goes extinct.

Enter below now through August 2nd for your chance to win four tickets to the advance screening!

Click here for more information!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. July 17th - August 2nd. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, Flagler or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete entry form above. Up to 3 winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair (2) of Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie advance screening movie tickets on Saturday, August 9th @ 11a. ARV = $38. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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