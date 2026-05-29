You Could Win a $75 Splitsville Gift Card with Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute

$1,000 Minute

Click here to enter for your chance to play Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute airing weekdays at 7:10am! They’ll call one daily player each weekday to take on the challenge of answering ten questions in one minute or less for a chance to win $1,000.

This week (6/1-6/5), if you get the call and play the game, you’ll automatically receive a $75 gift card to Splitsville Luxury Lanes at Disney Springs!

Sponsored by City Kia of Greater Orlando.

Splitsville

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 6/1/26-6/5/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, get the call to play $1,000 Minute. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One $75 gift card to Splitsville Luxury Lanes at Disney Springs. ARV = $75. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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