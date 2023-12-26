You Could Win $1,000 Five Times A Day Every Weekday

Pays Your Bills





K92.3 wants to pay your holiday bills! You have five opportunities every weekday to score $1,000 with K92.3′s Pays Your Bills presented by Attorney Dan Newlin! The winning kicks-off on Monday, January 8th, 2024 at 8am with Obie, Chloe & Slater.

Listen weekdays at 8am, 10am, 12pm, 2pm, and 5pm & we’ll announce a keyword. You have 15 minutes to enter the keyword in the form above. Then, you’re entered for K92.3′s Pays Your Bills and could score $1,000!

If you receive a call from an unfamiliar, blocked or unknown number, answer it as you may be the winner!

Download the free K92.3 app at the App Store or Google Play for another way to enter K92.3′s Pays Your Bills presented by Attorney Dan Newlin !

That’s four-weeks of winning from January 8th, 2024 through February 2nd, 2024. *Excluding January 15, 20 24 (Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day).

CLICK HERE for more contests and promotions!





Obie, Chloe & Slater





Jingle Jam Sponsor - Dan Newlin





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 1/8/24–2/2/24 (excl. 1/15/24). Open to legal US res. in listening area(s) for participating Stations; 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword announcements each weekday at designated listen times on participating Stations, visit participating Station website or mobile app (free), and complete entry form within 15 min. of announcement. Standard msg. and data rates apply; app avail. maj. app stores. Limit: 1 entry per listen time. This is a nat’l sweepstakes and each prize drawing is conducted from among all eligible entries received from eligible entrants. Odds vary. Station participation may vary. For participating Stations, listen times, prizes, and Official Rules: Click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, 1601 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta, GA 30309

