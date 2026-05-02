You Could Kick Back in K92.3’s Kabana for 6 at Island H20 for Dustin Lynch’s DJ Club Set

Dustin Lynch - Island H20 Waterpark

CAMP K92.3 is kicking off 2026 at Island H20 Water Park for Dustin Lynch’s DJ Club Set on Friday night, May 22nd!

You could win K92.3’s Kabana to kick-back for the evening, and the prize includes park admission for six, free *cabana rental and K92.3 swag!

Orlando’s ONLY Water Park Live Event Party complete with a DJ Club Set by Dustin Lynch, Foam Party, Drink Specials, and exclusive access to Island H2O’s thrilling slides, lazy river, and wave pool at night!

Enter below for your chance to win!

To purchase tickets, click here.

*Food & drink not included.

CAMP K92.3

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 5/4/26-5/19/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. Complete entry form above to submit entry. Up to one (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Admission for six to Island H20 Water Park night time event on 5/22/26 for Dustin Lynch DJ Club Set plus use of a cabana during the event. Food and drink not included. ARV = 280. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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