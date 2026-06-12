Win Tickets to See Little Big Town This Week with K92.3’s Countdown Quiz at 5:35p

Countdown Quiz

Little Big Town is bringing their For the Art of It Tour to Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, September 25th!

Listen inside the 5pm hour with K92.3’s Countdown Quiz this week (6/15-6/18) for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show!

Be ready to dial 1-844-254-9232 for your opportunity to win!

*There will be no contests on Thursday, June 19th due to Juneteenth.

Click here for more ticket info!

Little Big Town

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 6/15/26-6/18/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. Be the announced designated caller at 1-844-254-9232 with the correct answer to trivia question to win. K92.3 may take additional callers until the correct answer is given. Up to four (4) winners will be selected. There will be no contests on Thursday, June 19th due to Juneteenth. Odds vary. two tickets to see Little Big Town in concert on 9/25/26 at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. ARV = $59. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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