Tortuga 2027

Headliners Florida Georgia Line, Eric Church & Megan Moroney — K92.3 welcomes Rock the Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival on April 2, 3, 4 on Ft. Lauderdale Beach. Celebrating over a decade of beach, music, and ocean conservation.

You could score a pair of 3-day GA passes to catch Florida Georgia Line, Eric Church, Megan Moroney and MANY more K92.3 artists live at Fort Lauderdale Beach. Enter below for your chance to win!

To purchase passes, visit TortugaMusicFestival.com!

Available passes include:

3-day General Admission, General Admission Plus, VIP, Super VIP, or Captain Cabanas while supplies last.



1-day General Admission, General Admission Plus, or VIP while supplies last

Festival pass prices will be on a tiered pricing system. Buy early and secure your passes at the lowest price before they go up!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 10/15/26-3/28/27 on-line. 10/19-10/23 on-air. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter (1) Complete the Official Entry Form above, (2) listen for cue weekdays, call 844-254-9232, and be designated caller. Two (2) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two 3-day GA passes to Tortuga at Fort Lauderdale Beach 4/2-4/4/27. ARV = $710. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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