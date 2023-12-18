Win Tickets To A Colorful Christmas At Crayola Experience

Crayola Experience

Deck the halls with tons of COLOR during Colorful Christmas at Crayola Experience! Now through January 7th, come enjoy holiday fun the Crayola way! Meet their animatronic Christmas characters and listen to them tell stories as you solve their riddles. Step into a life-sized snowglobe, watch a light show starring Scarlet and her singing reindeer friends, complete a seasonal scavenger hunt, pose in holiday photo-opps, and much more. All while crafting handmade gifts from the heart! It’s a holiday hullabaloo with SNOW much to do! *Included with admission.

Enter below (12/18-1/3) for your opportunity to win pack of FOUR tickets to Crayola Experience!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. December 18th, 2023 - January 3rd, 2024. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pack (4) of Crayola Experience tickets. ARV = $51.98. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

