Win a Mother’s Day Gift, Drawn to Life by Cirque du Soleil Tickets + Dinner at Planet Hollywood

Cirque du Soleil

Obie, Chloe & Slater want to give you a special Mother’s Day gift!

You could win four tickets to Drawn to Life by Cirque du Soleil and Disney! Plus, a $100 gift card to dine at Planet Hollywood at Disney Springs.

Click here to enter for your chance to play a special Mother’s Day Edition of Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute! If you get the call to play the game, then you will automatically win a special evening with your family for *Drawn to Life by Cirque du Soleil and Disney! Plus, you will have a chance to play $1,000 Minute!

This Summer get a $25 Kids ticket (ages 2–12) with the purchase of a full-price Adult ticket to Drawn to Life! Available through 9/6/26 for performances 5/27/26–9/20/26. Visit cirquedusoleil.com/drawn-to-life for tickets and info.

*Drawn to Life will be on a production break May 4-19, 2026. Ticket vouchers are valid for performances starting May 20.

Cirque du Soleil

Planet Hollywood (Joe Brooks)

K92.3 $1,000 Minute

*$1,000 Minute - NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Starts 12/31/25, ends earlier of (i) Sponsor verifying first winner; or (ii) 12/31/2026. Open to legal FL res. of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 18+. To enter, complete entry form above and register for chance to participate in on-air quiz contest. Odds of receiving call to participate vary. Add’l info and Official Rules:k923orlando.com/contests.Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

Winners aired the week of 5/4/26-5/8/26 (one per day) will automatically win a voucher valid for four tickets to Drawn to Life by Cirque du Soleil and Disney and a $100 Planet Hollywood gift card. Drawn to Life will be on a production break May 4-19, 2026. Ticket vouchers are valid for performances starting May 20. Up to a total of five winners. ARV = $290. Plus, the chance to win play $1,000 Minute for a chance to win $1,000.

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