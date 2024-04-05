View The Nominees For The 2024 CMT Music Awards

The 2024 CMT Music Awards

The 2024 CMT Music Awards are hosted by Kelsea Ballerini this year and take place in Austin, Texas on Sunday, April 7th at 8/7C on CBS-TV and Paramount Plus.

Check out all of the nominees for this year’s awards below.

View This Year’s Nominees

Video Of The Year

Ashley McBryde - Light On In The Kitchen

Cody Johnson - The Painter

HARDY - Truck Bed

Jelly Roll - Need A Favor

Kelsea Ballerini - If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too)

Lainey Wilson - Watermelon Moonshine

Female Video Of The Year

Ashley McBryde - Light On In The Kitchen

Gabby Barrett - Glory Days

Kacey Musgraves - Deeper Well

Kelsea Ballerini - Penthouse

Lainey Wilson - Watermelon Moonshine

Megan Moroney - I’m Not Pretty

Reba McEntire - Seven Minutes In Heaven

Male Video Of The Year

Bailey Zimmerman - Religiously

Cody Johnson - The Painter

HARDY - Truck Bed

Jelly Roll - Need A Favor

Jordan Davis - Next Thing You Know

Luke Combs - Fast Car (Official Live Video)

Morgan Wallen - Last Night (One Record At A Time Sessions)

Duo/Group Video Of The Year

Brothers Osborne - Nobody’s Nobody

Dan + Shay - Save Me The Trouble

Old Dominion - Memory Lane

Parmalee - Girl In Mine

The War And Treaty - Have You A Heart

Tigirlily Gold - Shoot Tequila

Collaborative Video Of The Year

Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton - We Don’t Fight Anymore

Ella Langley feat. Koe Wetzel - That’s Why We Fight

Jon Pardi and Luke Bryan - Cowboys And Plowboys

Justin Moore & Priscilla Block - You, Me, And Whiskey

Lukas Nelson + Promise Of The Real feat. Lainey Wilson - More Than Friends

Mickey Guyton feat. Kane Brown - Nothing Compares To You

Old Dominion & Megan Moroney - Can’t Break Up Now

Breakthrough Female Video Of The Year

Anne Wilson - Rain In The Rearview

Ashley Cooke - your place

Brittney Spencer - Bigger Than The Song

Tigirlily Gold - Shoot Tequila

Breakthrough Male Video Of The Year

Chayce Beckham - 23

Tyler Childers - In Your Love

Warren Zeiders - Pretty Little Poison

Zach Bryan - Oklahoma Smokeshow

CMT Performance Of The Year

Amber Riley - R.E.S.P.E.C.T (from CMT Smashing Glass)

Bret Michaels & Chris Janson - Nothing But A Good Time (from CMT Crossroads)

Carrie Underwood - Hate My Heart (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)

Cody Johnson - Human (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)

Dierks Bentley - Drunk On A Plane (from CMT Storytellers)

Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter - Thinking ‘Bout You (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Hozier & Maren Morris - Take Me To Church (from CMT Crossroads)

Jelly Roll - Need A Favor (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)

Kelsea Ballerini - If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too) (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)

The War And Treaty - On My Own (from CMT Smashing Glass)

CMT Digital-First Performance Of The Year

Chase Rice - Goodnight Nancy (from CMT Studio Sessions)

Dylan Scott - Don’t Close Your Eyes (Keith Whitley Cover) (from CMT Digital Campfire Sessions)

Megan Moroney - I’m Not Pretty (from CMT Digital Campfire Sessions)

Nate Smith - Whiskey On You (from CMT Studio Sessions)

Scotty McCreery - It Matters To Her (from CMT Stages)

Stephen Wilson Jr. - Year To Be Young 1994 (from CMT Studio Sessions)

The Castellows - I Know It Will Never End (from CMT Studio Sessions)

