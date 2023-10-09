View The Nominees For The 2023 CMA Awards

The 57th CMA Awards are taking place on November 8th at 8/7c on ABC and below is a list of this year’s nominees for all major categories.
Entertainer of the Year
- Luke Combs
- Chris Stapleton
- Carrie Underwood
- Morgan Wallen
- Lainey Wilson
Album of the Year
- Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville - Ashley McBryde
- Bell Bottom Country - Lainey Wilson
- Gettin’ Old - Luke Combs
- One Thing At A Time - Morgan Wallen
- Rolling Up The Welcome Mat - Kelsea Ballerini
Female Vocalist of the Year
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde
- Carly Pearce
- Lainey Wilson
Male Vocalist of the Year
- Luke Combs
- Jelly Roll
- Cody Johnson
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
Vocal Group of the Year
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- Old Dominion
- Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Maddie & Tae
- The War And Treaty
New Artist of the Year
- Zach Bryan
- Jelly Roll
- Parker McCollum
- Megan Moroney
- Hailey Whitters
Single of the Year
- Fast Car - Luke Combs
- Heart Like A Truck - Lainey Wilson
- Need A Favor - Jelly Roll
- Next Thing You Know - Jordan Davis
- wait in the truck - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
Song of the Year
- Fast Car - Tracy Chapman
- Heart Like A Truck - Trannie Anderson - Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson
- Next Thing You Know - Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne
- Tennessee Orange - David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams
- wait in the truck - Renee Blai, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt
Musical Event of the Year
- Save Me - Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson
- She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix) - Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina
- Thank God - Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
- wait in the truck - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
- We Don’t Fight Anymore - Carly Pearce featuring Chris Stapleton
Music Video of the Year
- Light On In The Kitchen - Ashley McBryde
- Memory Lane - Old Dominion
- Need A Favor - Jelly Roll
- Next Thing You Know - Jordan Davis
- wait in the truck - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
Musician of the Year
- Jenee Fleenor - Fiddle
- Paul Franklin - Steel Guitar
- Rob McNelley - Guitar
- Derek Wells - Guitar
- Charlie Worsham - Guitar
©2023 Cox Media Group