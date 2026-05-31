THIS WEEKEND OF WINNING, K92.3 WANTS TO SEND YOU TO UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT

Universal Orlando Resort

It’s a summer of action-packed, movie-based excitement at Universal Orlando Resort. Enjoy limited-time experiences and favorites such as Universal’s Mega Movie Parade and the popular CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular lagoon show, plus all the amazing rides and attractions. Celebrate the movies this summer at Universal Orlando.

For your chance to win, listen this weekend for keywords to be announced, and entry that hour’s keyword in the entry form below.

You could win a prize package for two people, including:

• 1-Day Park-to-Park admission to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure theme parks

• 1-Day Universal Orlando Regular Parking access for one vehicle

Event occurs rain or shine. No rain checks, returns or refunds. Prices, times, dates, entertainment, event and/or experience details are subject to changes and/or cancellation without notice. Additional restrictions may apply. Universal elements and all related indicia TM & © 2026 Universal Studios. All rights reserved.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 6/15/26–6/26/26. Open to legal FL res. in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 18+. To enter (i) listen to K92.3 6/15–6/26 for cue to call, call 1-844-254-9232 and be the designated caller; or (ii) listen to K92.3 6/19–6/21 for keyword, visit k923orlando.com/contests or the K92.3 App (free), and submit entry form w/in 1 hour of announcement. Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. major app stores. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: k923orlando.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

©2026 Cox Media Group