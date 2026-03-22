Sun n’ Fun Aerospace Expo: 4/14-4/19

Sun n’ Fun Aerospace Expo

SUN ‘n FUN is celebrating the red, white, and blue at 52! From April 14th-19th, you could celebrate America’s 250th birthday at the SUN ‘n FUN Expo Campus with iconic U.S Air Force Thunderbird, live music, air shows, and much more!

Get ready for an unforgettable experience as world-class airshow performers and military demo teams soar over Lakeland in a high-flying patriotic spectacle.

View the full schedule and plan ahead so you don’t miss a single moment!

For more information or to purchase your tickets, visit FLYSNF.org.

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