Submit Your Love Letter for America’s 250 - Details Here

Love Letters to America

America is turning 250 years old!

You can help us celebrate our great nation by submitting your lover letter!

Share with us your love letter inside the free K92.3 app! Just click the ‘open mic’ feature and tell KNation what makes the USA so great!

You may hear your love letter on K92.3 with 250 Love Letters To America!

Download the free K92.3 app at the App Store or Google Play, click the open mic button to share your sentiments!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY AMERICA from Orlando’s #1 for new country - K92.3!

Obie, Chloe & Slater

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