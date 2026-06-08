Score Island H2O Tickets This Week with K92.3

Island H2O Water Park

K92.3 has your shot to win four tickets to Island H2O Water Park, for thrilling rides and island vibes!

Click here to enter for your chance to play Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute airing weekdays at 7:10am! They’ll call one daily player each weekday to take on the challenge of answering ten questions in one minute or less for a chance to win $1,000.

This week (6/8-6/12), if you get the call and play the game, you’ll automatically receive four tickets to Island H2O! Plus, listen again with Jay at 11am, for another chance to win!

Visit IslandH2OWaterPark.com for more details and to purchase tickets.

$1,000 Minute

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 6/8/26-6/12/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter: (1) Get the call to play $1,000 Minute. (2) Listen for cue weekdays, call 844-254-9232, and be designated caller, Up to ten (10) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Four tickets to Island H2O Water Park. ARV = $158. For full rules regarding $1,000 minute, click here. For full K92.3 contest rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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