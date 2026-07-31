Nominate a Local Hero to Win Rock the Country Tickets + $75 to Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’ Kitchen

Frontliners Free Lunch

Nominate a Frontliner – a nurse, doctor, delivery person, police officer, EMT or firefighter – that dedicates their lives to helping others with K92.3’s Frontliners Free Lunch sponsored by the all-new Holler Ford in Maitland — Buy Smart, Be Happy, Drive a Ford.

This week, one local hero will win a pair of 2-day GA plus tickets to Rock the Country, and a $75 gift card for lunch at Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’ Kitchen at Disney Springs!

Rock the Country is coming to the Florida Horsepark in Ocala on August 28th-29th! See Brooks & Dunn, Blake Shelton and more of your favorite artists take the stage!

Click here for ticket information!

Rock the Country

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/3/26-8/7/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, Flagler, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above for a chance to win. One winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of two-day GA plus tickets to Rock The Country at the Florida Horsepark and a $75 gift card to Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’ Kitchen at Disney Springs. ARV = $574.98. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

Cox Media Group