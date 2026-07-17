Nominate a First Responder to win a One-Night Stay at Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach and More

Frontliners Free Lunch

Nominate a Frontliner – a nurse, doctor, delivery person, police officer, EMT or firefighter – that dedicates their lives to helping others with K92.3’s Frontliners Free Lunch sponsored by the all-new Holler Ford in Maitland — Buy Smart, Be Happy, Drive a Ford.

This week, one local hero will win a $100 gift card to a one-night stay at Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach including lunch at Sessions!

Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 7/20/26-7/24/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, Flagler, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above for a chance to win. One winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: A one-night stay (Sunday – Thursday) at Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach and lunch for 2 people at Sessions. ARV= $200. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

Cox Media Group