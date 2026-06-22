Nominate a First Responder to win a $75 Gift Card to Checkers

Frontliners Free Lunch

Nominate a Frontliner – a nurse, doctor, delivery person, police officer, EMT or firefighter – that dedicates their lives to helping others with K92.3’s Frontliners Free Lunch sponsored by the all-new Holler Ford in Maitland — Buy Smart, Be Happy, Drive a Ford.

This week, one local hero will win a $75 gift card to Checkers!

Checkers & Rally’s is turning up the flavor and the value. Introducing the new $3 Double Sandwich lineup - big, bold taste starting at just three bucks. Try the new Sourdough Double Melt, the classic Cheese Double, or the Double Spicy Chicken. Or make it a combo with fries and a drink starting at just six dollars.

To find your nearest location, visit Checkers & Rally’s.

Checkers

Nominate Below!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 6/22/26-6/26/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, Flagler, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above for a chance to win. One winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One $75 gift card to Checkers. Certificate terms & conditions may apply. ARV = $75. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

Cox Media Group