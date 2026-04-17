Nominate a First Responder to win a $100 Gift Card to Metro Diner

Frontliners Free Lunch

Nominate a Frontliner – a nurse, doctor, delivery person, police officer, EMT or firefighter – that dedicates their lives to helping others with K92.3’s Frontliners Free Lunch sponsored by the all-new Holler Ford in Maitland — Buy Smart, Be Happy, Drive a Ford.

This week (4/20-4/24), one local hero will win a $100 gift card to Metro Diner!

Nominate Below!

With Metro Diner’s all-day menu, you can order dinnertime favorites whenever the craving strikes. Sink your teeth into classics like the Iron City Meatloaf, BBQ Bacon Burger, Chicken Parm, or BBQ Ribs. Boasting bold flavors and big portions, these guest-favorite dishes don’t disappoint:

Iron City Meatloaf – famous griddle-seared meatloaf with rich brown gravy, creamy mashed potatoes and steamed green beans.

– famous griddle-seared meatloaf with rich brown gravy, creamy mashed potatoes and steamed green beans. BBQ Bacon Burger – 100% Angus burger, hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce.

– 100% Angus burger, hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce. Chicken Parmesan - Breaded chicken topped with a pesto marinara sauce and melted Provel cheese. Served over penne pasta tossed in marinara.

- Breaded chicken topped with a pesto marinara sauce and melted Provel cheese. Served over penne pasta tossed in marinara. Full Rack of Ribs – tender, slow cooked baby back ribs marinated for 24 hours then slathered with homemade BBQ sauce. Served with seasoned fries and coleslaw.

For more information or to place an order, please visit https://metrodiner.com

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/20/26-4/24/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above for a chance to win. One winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One $100 gift certificate to Metro Diner. Certificate terms & conditions may apply. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

Cox Media Group