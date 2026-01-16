Nominate a First Responder to win a $100 Gift Card to Marlow’s Tavern

Frontliners Free Lunch

Nominate a Frontliner – a nurse, doctor, delivery person, police officer, EMT or firefighter – that dedicates their lives to helping others with K92.3’s Frontliners Free Lunch sponsored by the all-new Holler Ford in Maitland — Buy Smart, Be Happy, Drive a Ford.

This week (1/20-1/23), one local hero will win a $100 gift card to Marlow’s Tavern!

Warm up this season with Marlow’s Tavern and its all-new fall and winter menu! Featuring chef-driven comfort favorites, seasonal ingredients, and handcrafted cocktails, it’s the perfect spot to enjoy cozy flavors and festive vibes. From hearty entrées to seasonal sips, every dish is made to make the holidays feel extra special. Enter now for your chance to enjoy the comforting flavors and welcoming hospitality that make Marlow’s a neighborhood favorite.

For more information, visit www.marlowstavern.com.

Nominate Below!

Marlow's Tavern

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 1/20/26-1/23/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above for a chance to win. One winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One $100 gift certificate to Marlow’s Tavern. Certificate terms & conditions may apply. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

Cox Media Group