Nominate a First Responder to win a $100 Gift Card to The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

Frontliners Free Lunch

Nominate a Frontliner – a nurse, doctor, delivery person, police officer, EMT or firefighter – that dedicates their lives to helping others with K92.3’s Frontliners Free Lunch sponsored by the all-new Holler Ford in Maitland — Buy Smart, Be Happy, Drive a Ford.

This week (5/4-5/8), one local hero will win a $100 gift card to The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill.

Nominate Below!

Hosting this spring? The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill has you covered with catering options to feed a group! Serving an award-winning assortment of authentic dishes, The Great Greek specializes in convenient, delicious meals prepared fresh with quality ingredients.

Offering unbeatable options for your next meal on the go or group gathering, choose from a variety of catering bundles including:

Build Your Own Gyro Kit – Choose between or mix & match: Beef/Lamb or Grilled Chicken Kit includes: Tzatziki, Feta, lettuce, tomato onions, and pita bread

– Choose between or mix & match: Beef/Lamb or Grilled Chicken Kit includes: Tzatziki, Feta, lettuce, tomato onions, and pita bread Souvlaki Skewers – Choose between or mix & match: Chicken, Shrimp, Lamb, Steak, Salmon, or Vegetable

– Choose between or mix & match: Chicken, Shrimp, Lamb, Steak, Salmon, or Vegetable Salads & Sides – Options include Rice Pilaf, Lemon Potatoes, Feta Fries, French Fries, Grilled Vegetables, or the Classic Greek Salad

For more information and to place an order, visit www.thegreatgreekgrill.com/locations

The Great Greek

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 5/4/26-5/8/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, Flagler, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above for a chance to win. One winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One $100 gift certificate to The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill. Certificate terms & conditions may apply. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

Cox Media Group