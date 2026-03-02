The Mount Dora Spring Fest returns on March 21st & 22nd with 250 + Exhibitors

Mount Dora Spring Fest

The Mount Dora Spring Fest returns on March 21st & 22nd at the downtown historic walking district of Mount Dora comes alive with 250 hand-selected exhibitors showcasing their unique talents and offering handcrafted art and goods for sale. The event is free to the public and features wine tasting, beer, cocktails, and a variety of food vendors. While there may be face painting or a small craft activity, there is no designated kids’ zone. Come enjoy the experience, make a purchase, and help support the artists who enrich and sustain our creative community.

Sponsored by E-PASS!

Also, specials thanks to Lake County Tourism and Lakeridge Winery.

