Morgan Wallen Tickets This Week with Obie, Chloe & Slater

Morgan Wallen

Don’t miss your last chance to see Morgan Wallen, Thomas Rhett, Gavin Adcock, and Zach John King live at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville this Friday, May 15th.

Listen this week (5/11-5/15) inside the 7am hour with Obie, Chloe and Slater for a chance to play Solve the Problem, and you could be headed to The Swamp with two free Wallen tickets from K92.3!

Hint: Obie, Chloe & Slater will drop a clue for you each morning at 7:20am!

For ticket info, click here.

WWKA Morgan Wallen

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 5/11/26-5/15/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. Be the announced designated caller at 1-844-254-9232 with the correct answer to the trivia question to win. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners may be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Morgan Wallen in concert on 5/15/26 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. ARV = $207.22. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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