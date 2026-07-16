Monster Jam Freestyle Mania Weekend of Winning

MJ2026

Get ready for the event that will change everything you thought you knew about freestyle—Monster Jam Freestyle Mania™, presented by Spin Master. Monster Jam® trucks team up with Freestyle Motocross bikes to deliver gravity-defying skills and thrills.

See the one-of-a-kind FMX bikes for this epic team competition, each with the bold, iconic look of your favorite Monster Jam trucks, like the legendary Grave Digger®, El Toro Loco®, Sparkle Smash™, and more.

Cheer for your favorite team as they pull off stunts you’ve never seen before. The energy, the action, the next-level thrills will keep you on the edge of your seat. It’s an adrenaline rush you can only experience live.

Listen for the keywords this weekend (7/17-7/19) and enter them below for your shot to win a pair tickets to the show!

Click here for more information!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 7/17/26-7/19/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen for the keywords and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize= One four pack of tickets and four pre-show Freestyle Mania pit party passes to Monster Jam Freestyle Mania at the Kia Center on Sunday, August 9th at 1pm. ARV = $189.60. Feld Motor Sports is not a sponsor, endorser, or administrator of this Promotion. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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