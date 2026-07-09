Monster Jam Freestyle Mania is Taking Over the Kia Center - 8/8-8/9

MJ

Get ready for the event that will change everything you thought you knew about freestyle—Monster Jam Freestyle Mania™, presented by Spin Master. Monster Jam® trucks team up with Freestyle Motocross bikes to deliver gravity-defying skills and thrills.

See the one-of-a-kind FMX bikes for this epic team competition, each with the bold, iconic look of your favorite Monster Jam trucks, like the legendary Grave Digger®, El Toro Loco®, Sparkle Smash™, and more.

Cheer for your favorite team as they pull off stunts you’ve never seen before. The energy, the action, the next-level thrills will keep you on the edge of your seat. It’s an adrenaline rush you can only experience live.

Click here for more info.

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