Melissa Has Your Chance to Win Tickets to See Dan + Shay Live at The Young Tour

Countdown Quiz

Dan + Shay just announced The Young Tour, coming to the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on Friday, October 16th, and you have a chance to score tickets!

Listen inside the 5pm hour with K92.3’s Countdown Quiz this week (5/26-5/29) for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show!

Be ready to dial 1-844-254-9232 for your opportunity to win!

Click here to purchase tickets.

Dan + Shay

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 5/26/26-5/29/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. Be the announced designated caller at 1-844-254-9232 with the correct answer to trivia question to win. K92.3 may take additional callers until the correct answer is given. Up to four (4) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Dan + Shay in concert on 10/16/26 at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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