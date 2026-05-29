Melissa Has Your Chance to Win Tickets to See Chris Stapleton All Week Long

Countdown Quiz

Chris Stapleton is bringing his All-American Road Show to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa this summer! He’ll take the stage along with Lainey Wilson on June 13th, 2026!

Listen inside the 5pm hour with K92.3’s Countdown Quiz this week (6/1-6/5) for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show!

Be ready to dial 1-844-254-9232 for your opportunity to win!

Click here for more ticket info!

Chris Stapleton

Chris Stapleton

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 6/1/26-6/5/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. Be the announced designated caller at 1-844-254-9232 with the correct answer to trivia question to win. K92.3 may take additional callers until the correct answer is given. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. One pair of tickets to see Chris Stapleton at the Raymond James Stadium on June 13th, 2026. ARV = $199.50. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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