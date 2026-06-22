Melissa Has Your Chance to See Zach Top Live All Week Long

Countdown Quiz

Zach Top is bringing his Cold Beer & Country Music Tour to the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville on Friday, October 2nd, and K92.3 wants to send you to the show!

Listen inside the 5pm hour with K92.3’s Countdown Quiz this week (6/22-6/26) for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show!

Be ready to dial 1-844-254-9232 for your opportunity to win!

Click here to purchase tickets.

Zach Top

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 6/22/26-6/26/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. Be the announced designated caller at 1-844-254-9232 with the correct answer to trivia question to win. K92.3 may take additional callers until the correct answer is given. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Zach Top in concert on 10/2/26 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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