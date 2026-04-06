K92.3’s Pays Your Bills with $1,000 Five Times a Day Weekdays

Pays Your Bills

Starting Monday, April 20th, we’ve got five shots every weekday for you to score $1,000 with K92.3’s Pays Your Bills presented by Attorney Dan Newlin ! The winning goes through Friday, June 5th*.

Here’s how you could win from K92.3:

· Listen to K92.3 weekdays at 8am, 10am, 12pm, 2pm, and 5pm.

· We’ll announce a keyword at the top of each contest hour.

· You have 30 minutes to enter the keyword on the form below. (until 30 minutes past the hour)

· One lucky nationwide winner will get paid $1,000.

If you receive a call from an unfamiliar number, pick up the phone as you could be the winner of $1,000!

Listen to K92.3 everywhere you go and be ready to win by downloading the free K92.3 app at the App Store or Google Play.

>> To find out about even more contests on K92.3, click here.

Excluding May 25th, 2026 (Memorial Day)