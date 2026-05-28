K92.3’s Dan + Shay Weekend of Winning

Dan + Shay

Dan + Shay just announced The Young Tour, coming to the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on Friday, October 16th, and you have a chance to score tickets!

Listen for the keywords this weekend (5/29-5/31) and enter them below for your shot to score two tickets to the show!

Click here to purchase tickets.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 5/29/26-5/31/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen for the keywords and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Dan + Shay in concert on 10/16/26 at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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